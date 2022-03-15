‘The Bachelor’ recap: After Rachel and Gabby meet Clayton’s family, he has another shocking announcement

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor found Rachel and Gabby, dealing with the news of Susie‘s departure and Clayton‘s bombshell admission that he’d been intimate with both of them, and in love with all three women.

Devastated, Rachel and Gabby left the rose ceremony in tears, each wondering how that was possible and if they could move on in light of the news.

“He’s in love with all three of us?! And he’s heartbroken that Susie went home?” Gabby, addressing the camera said in disbelief.

“Ultimately, whoever I pick, I love the most,” Clayton told her afterwards, to which she angrily insisted, you “can’t measure” love.

Clayton then told Rachel that the love he felt for her was was not the love he felt for Gabby, explaining that they were “two different people,” and that he loved each of them “in different ways.”

When the rose ceremony recommenced, Rachel accepted Clayton’s rose, but Gabby didn’t, asking Clayton if he wanted to walk her out.

However, after an emotional conversation, Gabby had a change of heart and decided to stick around.

Each lady then met Clayton’s family and both were a hit, but just when things seemed to be back on track, Clayton had another stunning announcement, telling his parents that he missed Susie.

At that point, host Jessie Palmer interrupted the conversation with the news that Susie was still in Iceland.

“I didn’t realize she was still here,” said Clayton, adding that he wanted “just want one more shot with Susie. “That’s all I can ask for. I just want an answer.”

What happened next? We’ll find out when The Bachelor season 26 finale concludes, Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

