“Thank you for everything”: Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen posts Instagram tribute to her late dad

Karsen Liotta, the 23-year-old daughter of Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, posted a tribute to him on Instagram Thursday, following his untimely death last month.

On a throwback photo of herself as a young girl, being carried by her famous father, she captioned, “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything,” following it with a heart emoji.

Liotta died in his sleep at 67 on May 26 in the Dominican Republic, where he was with his fiancée Jacy Nittolo while shooting a movie.

Among those who were first to respond to the sweet post was writer-director Joe Carnahan, who directed Liotta in the acclaimed cop movie Narc. “He was the best,” Carnahan agreed. The Boss Level filmmaker had posted a lengthy tribute to the star when news broke of his passing, saying in part, “I will never be able to adequately describe what this man did for me.”

Incidentally, Liotta explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan that it was his daughter who introduced him to his fiancée Nittolo. Karsen and Nittolo’s son Chazz are friends, and she thought her father and her friend’s mom would hit it off. Liotta and Nittolo announced their engagement in December of 2020.

