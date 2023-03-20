Terry Crews jumping into ‘JumpStart’ comic adaptation for CBS, and more

Terry Crews has been tapped to star in a CBS comedy pilot based on the JumpStart comic strip, according to Variety. The pilot, per CBS, follows as “a devoted husband, son, father and Philadelphia police officer” and his wife Marcy, a nurse — a pair of “hip, urban parents with old school values who are willing to sacrifice for their kids and have some laughs while doing it.” Crews currently hosts the NBC competition series America’s Got Talent. His other TV acting roles include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris and Are We There Yet? His film roles include the Expendables franchise, as well as Idiocracy and White Chicks…

Following reports that The Goldbergs is wrapping up its 10th and final season on ABC, series star Wendi McLendon-Covey has already nailed down her next TV role in the NBC comedy pilot St. Denis Medical, according to Deadline. The pilot is described as “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity,” per the outlet. McLendon-Covey will reportedly play Joyce, the medical center’s executive director and former oncological surgeon with “big dreams for the future of St. Denis — dreams not currently being realized.” McLendon-Covey can currently be seen in the movie Paint, opposite Owen Wilson…

Kelly McCreary, who has played Maggie Pierce, the half-sister of Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey’s and head of the hospital’s cardiothoracic surgery since the end of season 10, is leaving ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy after nine years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her last episode as a series regular will air April 13, though, similar to Pompeo, who will return for the season finale, McCreary will also return for a visit later this season following her farewell episode. Pompeo paid tribute to McCreary Friday on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations Kelly. Thanks so much for your super hard work and the valuable contributions you’ve made to the Grey’s legacy. Looking forward to your next chapter”…

