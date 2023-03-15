‘Ted Lasso’ stars ﻿Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt talk season 3

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Everyone’s favorite football coach is back Wednesday, with the season 3 premiere of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

We’re told that this season will culminate in some kind of ending for the show; that the creators, including star Jason Sudeikis, always envisioned a three-season story arc; and this season will wrap up the story they wanted to tell.

Sudeikis, who portrays Ted Lasso in the series, tells ABC Audio that this show and character has been one of the highlights of his career, and he loves being recognized on the street for it.

“It’s great because I get called coach all the time, which was always something that I just love,” he admits, adding, “My son gets a kick out of it too. He’s like, ‘People love this show.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.'”

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming season, Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, teases, “Oh, you know, the usual. Guys hugging, friends apologizing, drinking, you know, the classics.”

Hunt also dishes that the third installment will dive deeper into Ted’s role and regrets as a dad, having left his son behind in the states to coach in England.

“…That’s a hard thing for Ted to continue to have to deal with, even though Henry [Ted’s son] doesn’t seem to mind,” he explains. “But, you know, when you’re a dad, you know a little better. So that is something Ted will continue to wrestle with, like what’s going on back home while he’s not there.”

Hunt shares that despite the distance, he thinks Ted’s a “great dad”

“But yeah, the reality of it is you want to be with your kid. So yeah, he’s just at a bit of a crossroads there,” he says.

