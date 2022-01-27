‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham gets the last laugh in Super Bowl ad

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso lead Hannah Waddingham has traded Emmy gold for the gold standard of visible TV spots: A Super Bowl ad.

In a new teaser of the first-ever Big Game spot from online discount platform Rakuten, Waddingham is shown wearing an elegant black gown, and a dazzling necklace, as she practices a Cruella Deville-level evil laugh.

However, holding a mirror to her face, it’s clear she’s not getting it just right.

“See who gets the last laugh,” the teaser notes, along with the date of Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022.

Waddingham’s menace in the spot is much closer to her role of evil Septa Unella in Game of Thrones — of course, she doesn’t even need her “shame” bell here.

In a statement, an “excited” Waddingham hinted about the commercial, “Can’t wait for everyone to meet my boss Leonardo…he’s to die for.”

For the record, a 30-second spot for this year’s Super Bowl costs $6.5 million, according to Ad Age.

