Teaser for ‘Inside Out’ sequel introduces a new emotion: Anxiety

Disney/Pixar dropped a teaser trailer to the forthcoming Inside Out sequel. Just as Riley turns 13, the voices in her head get an unwelcome new companion: Anxiety.

The teaser shows that the emotions she experienced in the first film — Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust — are taken by surprise when an alarm blares in Riley’s internal “control room,” kicking off with Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Crazy Train,” no less.

A construction crew barges in and undertakes a major renovation of the central control panel — no doubt in preparation for the teenage years ahead of Riley — and the rest of the gang meets Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke.

“Oh, I’m sorry, we wanted to make such a good impression,” she says, naturally carrying lots of baggage.

Disgust, voiced by Liza Lapira this time, responds defiantly, “What do you mean ‘we’?”

According to director Kelsey Mann, “Anxiety … might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Inside Out 2 opens in June.

