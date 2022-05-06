Taylor Swift drops “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift dropped yet another “Taylor’s Version” re-recording at midnight, this time a song from her 1989 album, This Love.

“This love is good / This love is bad / This love is alive / Back from the dead / These hands had to / let it go free / And this love came back to me” sings in the chorus to the pensive ballad.

“This Love” is the second track from her 1989 collection to get the “version” treatment. Taylor released “Wildest Dreams” back in September, leading fans to believe she’s ready to release her newly re-recorded version of 1989. However, there’s been no official announcement thus far.

“This Love” will be featured in the upcoming TV series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the trilogy of books authored by Jenny Han. It arrives June 17 on Amazon Prime Video.