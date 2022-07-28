Syndey Sweeney says she can’t afford to take a break from acting

HBO/Eddy Chen

Sydney Sweeney is keeping it real when it comes to finances and being in the entertainment industry.

Despite being cast in some of the hottest shows on television right now, like HBO Max’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, and an upcoming role in Marvel’s Madame Web, the 24-year-old actress tells The Hollywood Reporter that she can’t afford to take time off just yet.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that. I don’t have someone supporting me,” Sweeney confessed.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals,” she explained. “The established stars still get paid, but I have to give five percent to my lawyer, ten percent to my agents, tree percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Sweeney added that not earning enough to take some time away from her craft is why she’s taken on some brand deals.

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in LA,” the star adds. “I take deals because I have to.”

