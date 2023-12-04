Sylvester Stallone celebrates inaugural ‘Rocky’ Day in Philadelphia

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone stepped out Sunday in honor of his most iconic film: Rocky.

As the city of Philadelphia marked Rocky Day on December 3, the 77-year-old actor attended the grand opening event of the Rocky Shop at Parkway Visitor Center Outpost, located by the Rocky statue and so-called “Rocky steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The event also marked the 47th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film’s wide release in theaters in 1976.

“This day is an amazing day for me, and the people who have taken Rocky into their hearts,” Stallone said in a press release ahead of the event.

“When I come to Philly and stand on the steps, it touches my soul like it did when I was a child,” he continued. “This is a very special place in a very special city … Believe me, there’s no other place like it in the world!”

Stallone was photographed with wife Jennifer Flavin and actor Chevy Chase, a friend of Stallone’s, along with members of the Philadelphia City Council and representatives for the city. Sly also posed with the iconic statue of the fictional movie boxer he created.

The Rocky Shop, per a press release, is the only physical location where visitors and fans can purchase licensed apparel and souvenirs from the Rocky franchise, licensed exclusively by Sly Stallone Shop, the actor’s official brand.

Items for sale include jackets, boxing trunks, boxing robes, T-shirts, hats and other collectables.

Stallone is donating his portion of proceeds earned from merchandise sales at the Rocky Shop to support the restoration of the Rocky steps, according to a press release.

