‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ tops box office with $146M opening

Let’s go, Mario! The Super Mario Bros. Movie topped the box office delivering an estimated $146.4 million domestically in its three-day opening weekend and $204.6 million in its first five days.

The impressive debut makes the animated adventure film the biggest opening of 2023 with a $377.6 million worldwide tally. It also broke records for the biggest animated film surpassing Frozen 2’s record of $358 million and became the top-grossing video game adaptation ever over Warcraft‘s $210 million.

Super Mario Bros., which featured characters voiced by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Seth Rogan, Keegan-Michael Key, Charlie Day, and more, also now stands as the highest-grossing debut for an Illumination film and the second-biggest debut ever for an animated title over Finding Dory.

Remaining in second at the box office was John Wick: Chapter 4. The Keanu Reeves-led movie added another $14 million to its tally, bringing its total to $147 since opening three weeks ago.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves dropped to the third slot in its second week of release with $14.5 million, while Mat Damon’s Air came in fourth with $14 million.

Scream VI rounded out the top five, adding $3.3 million to its total.

