Super Bowl commercials were a mix of big stars and a touch of nostalgia

There was no shortage of A-list celebrities in this year’s Super Bowl commercials, which also featured a bit of nostalgia.

Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper and Will Ferrell were just a few of the stars hawking everything from Pepsi Zero Sugar and T-Mobile to General Motors.

Cooper teamed up with his mom Gloria to promote T-Mobile‘s 5G network, which didn’t go quite as well as the advertiser expected. Another T-Mobile spot featured John Travolta revisiting his Danny Zuko character from Grease, with some help from Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who performed an updated version of “Summer Nights” that touted the company’s home Internet service.

Affleck showed his love for Dunkin’ by working at one of their Massachusetts locations, only to get caught by his famous wife, Jennifer Lopez, who scolds, “Is this what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

Ferrell helped GM spread the message that Netflix is supporting the automaker’s move toward electric vehicles by featuring more of them in the streamer’s movies and TV shows.

Rockers Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol and KISS‘ Paul Stanley were featured in an ad for the software company Workday calling out business executives for referring to themselves as “rock stars.”

Breaking Bad alums Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul reprised their respective roles as chemistry teacher-turned-meth dealer Walter White and former-student-turned-apprentice Jesse Pinkman for PopCorners air-popped snack.

Halloween Ends‘ Danny McBride demonstrated how Downey Unstoppables kept clothes fresher longer.

Melissa McCarthy took a musical tour of hotels, vacation rentals and wigs on behalf of Booking.com.

A month after M&Ms candy named Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph as the new face of the company, replacing the spokescandies, we learned the move was just a gag, setting up a faux press conference in which the candies announced their return.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania teamed up with Heinekin for a campaign that focused on drinking responsibly.

Adam Driver discovered that Squarespace is a website that makes websites in the Big Game commercial.

Steve Martin and Ben Stiller appeared in a pair of Pepsi ads demonstrating the difference between “Great Acting” and “Great Taste.”

Clueless Star Alicia Silverstone returned as Cher Horowitz in a Super Bowl Ad for Rakuten.

Amy Schumer, Doja Cat and Giannis Antetokounmpo hawked the latest version of Google’s smartphone, the Pixel.

Snoop Dogg demonstrated how Skechers slip-on footwear helped him navigate his busy lifestyle.

Jennifer Coolidge teamed up with e.l.f. Cosmetics on the brand’s first-ever Super Bowl spot highlighting its viral Power Grip Primer.

As for the game, the Kansas City Chiefs outscored the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.





































