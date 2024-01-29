‘Suits’ beats ‘The Office”s pandemic record for top-watched streaming show in 2023

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In a detailed analysis of what Americans were watching on streaming in 2023, Suits toppled a record previously held by The Office during the pandemic.

According to Nielsen data quoted by Variety, U.S. viewers watched 57.7 billion total minutes of the former USA legal drama in 2023, making it the most-watched show on streaming — and beating The Office‘s record of 57.1 billion from 2020.

Interestingly, we weren’t all stuck at home in 2023, but viewers apparently still found a way to cram in pandemic-levels of bingeing.

Coming in second place was the kids show Bluey on Disney+; it pulled in 43.9 billion minutes watched, followed by NCIS in third place (39.4 billion), Grey’s Anatomy (38.6 billion) and another kids show, Cocomelon (36.3 billion).

The trade points out that four of the top 10 titles stream exclusively on Netflix: Grey’s, Cocomelon; the #7 spot holder, Gilmore Girls, and the tenth-place finisher, Supernatural.

Netflix also had bragging rights over the top 10 most-watched original streaming titles: Seven out of the top 10 were Netflix shows. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso was the most-watched original show, followed by Netflix respectively filling in the rest of the top five with The Night Agent, Ginny & Georgia, Virgin River and Love is Blind.

When it comes to movies, family films dominated the top five: Disney+’s Moana was the most-watched with 11.6 billion minutes watched; Disney’s Encanto (9.7 billion) was second; The Super Mario Bros. Movie was third on Netflix and Peacock with 8.8 billion; Disney’s Elemental ranked fourth (8.6 billion), and Minions: The Rise of Gru rounded out the top five with 7.1 billion for Netflix.

