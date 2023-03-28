‘Succession”s fourth season debuts to show’s best numbers

HBO/Macall Polay

Now these are numbers even Logan Roy could smile about: HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession debuted its fourth season Sunday night with a series record.

The cable network touted some 2.3 million people watched the first episode of the fourth and final season — a 62% jump compared to last season’s premiere.

The audience, from streamers of HBO Max as well as linear viewers, was 51% ahead of the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus and trailed only House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Euphoria among HBO’s best launches.

The first three seasons of the show starring award-winning Brian Cox as the icy business titan Logan Roy have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, during its run to date.

