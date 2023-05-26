‘Succession”s Arian Moayed promises series finale will “blow your mind”

Macall Polay/HBO

One of the most critically acclaimed series of the past few years says goodbye Sunday night: The final episode of Succession will air on HBO.

The show is TV’s reigning top drama champ at the Emmys, nominated for 48 of the shiny gold statues during its run. Arian Moayed picked up one of those nods last season, for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. His character, Stewy, is back for the finale and he tells ABC Audio the last episode is “going to so blow your mind.”

Of course, that shouldn’t come as any surprise, according to Moayed.

“To show so many truths in, like, how society is actually functioning by the .000001%, I think that just for that in itself, the show is one of the great things,” he says. “But I think the last episode will leave us feeling, y’know, both satisfied and everything else in between.”

Saying goodbye to the show won’t be easy for Moayed, who shares, “The saddest part about letting it go is that the people were just spectacular. Crew, cast, writers, everyone — everything about it was just…[it was] so much fun to be with those people and to make the show.”

﻿﻿Moayed also stars in the new movie You Hurt My Feelings, out this weekend, alongside Julia Louis Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies.

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

