‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook reveals birth of child, “And now my life has changed”

Succession‘s Sarah Snook has welcomed her first child with husband, Dave Lawson.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, May 29, the actress shared a photo of herself watching the HBO show’s series finale with what appeared to be the top of a baby’s head in the photo.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again,” she wrote.

Earlier in the caption, Snook, 35, reflected on her time with the show, explaining, “It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over.”

“But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful,” she continued. “To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department.”

“The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all,” Snook expressed.

“Thank you for all the love and support,” she concluded.

The news comes one day after Succession said goodbye to fans, ending its four-season run on HBO.

