‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Stranger things have happened: Millie Bobby Brown has announced on Instagram that she’s engaged to her “partner in life” Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi.

To a series of sweet snaps, one of which showed off the 19-year-old Emmy-nominated Stranger Things star’s round cut engagement ring, Millie said, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

For his part, Bongiovi posted other photos of the pair at the beach, captioning them, “Forever.”

The couple have been publicly linked since 2021.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.