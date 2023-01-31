‘Stranger Things’ leads Nickelodeon’s 2023 Kids’ Choice Award nominations; Jenna Ortega, Letitia Wright first-time nominees

Netflix

On Tuesday, Nickelodeon revealed the nominees for the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Digital superstar Charli D’Amelio, and co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS sports analyst Nate Burleson will host the show airing live on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET/PT from the Microsoft Theater. The program will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2.

Stranger Things leads the pack with six nominations, followed by Nick’s show That Girl Lay Lay; Disney+‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series; and Paramount+’s animated The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder with four nominations each.

First-time nominees included Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega and Letitia Wright from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; both Wednesday and the Black Panther sequel were also nominated in the respective TV and Movie categories.

As always, fans have their say, and voting begins Tuesday at KidsChoiceAwards.com.

Here are the nominees in the TV and Movie categories.

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Ms. Marvel

Raven’s Home

That Girl Lay Lay

The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Really Loud House

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Cobra Kai

iCarly

Obi-Wan Kenobi

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Stranger Things

Wednesday

Young Rock

Young Sheldon

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Floor Is Lava

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

FAVORITE ANIMATED SHOW

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Rugrats

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Smurfs

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Audrey Grace Marshall (Vivian Turner – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Imogen Cohen (Zina – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter – Raven’s Home)

Sofia Wylie (Gina – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay – That Girl Lay Lay)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Brady Noon (Evan Morrow – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert – Bunk’d)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Tyler Wladis (Roy – The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder)

Wolfgang Schaeffer (Lincoln Loud – The Really Loud House)

Young Dylan (Young Dylan – Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Hilary Duff (Sophie – How I Met Your Father)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams – Wednesday)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven – Stranger Things)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay – iCarly)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield – Stranger Things)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Bow Johnson – Black-ish)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair – Stranger Things)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi – Obi-Wan-Kenobi)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler – Stranger Things)

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson – Stranger Things)

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay – iCarly)

Ralph Macchio (Daniel La Russo – Cobra Kai)

FAVORITE MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Adam

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hocus Pocus 2

Jurassic World Dominion

Monster High The Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Top Gun: Maverick

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Chris Hemsworth (Thor – Thor: Love and Thunder)

Chris Pratt (Owen Grady – Jurassic World: Dominion)

Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam – Teth-Adam, Black Adam)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 2)

Ryan Reynolds (Big Adam – The Adam Project)

Tom Cruise (Capt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell – Top Gun: Maverick)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Letitia Wright (Shuri – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes – Enola Holmes 2)

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor – Thor: Love and Thunder)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson – Hocus Pocus 2)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

DC League of Super-Pets

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Lightyear

Minions: The Rise of Gru

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (MALE)

Andy Samberg (Dale – ChipN‘ Dale: Rescue Rangers)

Andy Samberg (Jonathan – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Chris Evans (Buzz Lightyear – Lightyear)

Dwayne Johnson (Krypto – DC League of Super-Pets)

Kevin Hart (Ace – DC League of Super-Pets)

Steve Carell (Gru – Minions: The Rise of Gru)

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE (FEMALE)

Awkwafina (Tarantula – The Bad Guys)

Keke Palmer (Izzy Hawthorne – Lightyear)

Salma Hayek (Kitty Softpaws – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish)

Sandra Oh (Ming – Turning Red)

Selena Gomez (Mavis – Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Taraji P. Henson (Belle Bottom – Minions: The Rise of Gru)

