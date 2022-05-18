Steve Martin, Martin Short rave over Selena Gomez’s ‘SNL’ hosting debut

Hulu

Steve Martin and Martin Short might not be related to Selena Gomez, but they’re certainly acting like proud parents after their Only Murders in the Building co-star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Martin told Gomez of her hosting debut, “I thought you delivered the comedy so beautifully and so low key, but hilarious.” It should be noted the comedian crashed the singer’s SNL debut by starring in a prerecorded skit about the fictitious inventor of the whoopee cushion.

Added Short, “We said, ‘Go Selena!'”

The Grammy nominee said of the hosting gig, “It was so much fun. I had a blast,” and that she was thankful she “had their support.” She added hosting SNL was “a dream come true.”

The trio appeared onstage trading good-natured jabs in New York City Tuesday, promoting their Hulu show at the Disney Upfront presentation, and revealing Only Murders‘ second season trailer.

While Martin teases there will be “more crime, more murder,” his co-star Short helpfully added, “Crime and murder. And murder mixed with kind of an element of crime … and death permeates.”

Gomez added this season is “really funny” because they worked hard on making it the best season possible. “We want it to be the best one.”

The second season of Only Murders in the Building airs June 28 on Hulu.

