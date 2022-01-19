Starz releases trailer for sixth season of ‘Outlander’

Starz

After a Christmas Day sneak peek of the show’s return on March 6, Starz has dropped a new trailer for the sixth season of its time-skipping romantic drama Outlander.

“I cannot be two things at once Claire,” Sam Heughan‘s Jamie tells his wife, played by Caitríona Balfe. “A rebel, a loyalist, an agent for the crown and an enemy of the king. Claire replies, “You can’t live your life afraid of being who you are.”

Based on author Diana Gabaldon‘s sixth book in her series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, Starz teases the upcoming installment, “The last time we saw Claire and Jamie, Claire had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge….The sixth season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.”

The trailer shows colonists going to arms, and establishing alliances with Native Americans, with the threat of the Redcoats closing in.

The network’s announcement continues, “Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina — and perhaps most significantly — during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which — as Claire knows all too well — is unwittingly marching towards Revolution.”

The ninth book in Gabaldon’s Outlander series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, debuted in November.

