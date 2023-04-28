“Start your engines”: See Anthony Mackie hit the road in teaser to Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’

Peacock

On Friday, Peacock revved up fans of the bestselling Twisted Metal Sony PlayStation game series with a sneak peek of Anthony Mackie as the star of the series adaptation of the same name.

Mackie’s amnesiac milkman John Doe is shown grabbing your standard essentials for any post-apocalyptic road trip: shotgun shells for his rifle and a “Road Mix” CD.

“Ladies and gentlemen: Start your engines,” he says to camera.

As Len‘s “Steal Your Sunshine” spins up, and the star grooves to it, he drives off into the wasteland, guns blazing.

The games center on tricked-out vehicles and burned-out drivers going at each other in a post-apocalyptic world — though the half-hour, live-action series from Sony Pictures Television will have Mackie’s John Doe scorching across the country to deliver an important package.

“With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat,” Peacock teases.

The network adds, “With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck,” referring to the character that gamers know as the maniacal marauder Sweet Tooth.

To that end, the teaser ends with a glimpse of the baddie, laughing in his trademark vehicle.

As previously reported, the project is being executive produced by Deadpool and Zombieland screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and written by co-executive producer and Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan Smith.

