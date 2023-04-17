Stars from ‘Nashville’ reunite for upcoming tour dates

Carmack, Bowen, Esten, Maisy Stella, Lennon Stella, Palladio in 2018 — Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Clare Bowen, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson and Sam Palladio from TV’s Nashville will reunite for shows in Chicago, the series’ eponymous music city, and England and Scotland.

“NASHVILLE” The Reunion Tour will mark the first time in five years that the stars of the country music industry-themed drama will take the stage, beginning with a stop at Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre on Saturday, September 23. Nashville alum turned Grey’s Anatomy star Chris Carmack will join for a one-night-only performance.

Monday, September 25, will see the tour stop at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The tour, which will have the stars playing music from the show, as well as original material, crosses the pond for an October 11 date in Glasgow, but will also stop in Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and London.

Ticket information can be found online at nashvillereuniontour.com.

