‘Star Wars” social media platforms stand behind ‘Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram after racist comments

The official social media platforms for Star Wars posted a unified message of support for Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram, after she shared on Instagram racists comments people had directed at her.

“There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist,” the message reads.

“We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

Moses’ video begins with a collection of nasty comments, including claims her character Reva was a “diversity hire” by Darth Vader. The actress then addresses her followers directly.

“Long story short, there are hundreds of these. Hundreds,” the actress begins, adding she also sees so many messages of support. “And that means the world to me,” Ingram says.

“I think the thing that bothers me … that that feeling inside of myself … that I just have to shut up and take it, grin and bear it … But I’m not built like that,” she says defiantly.

Moses then thanked fans who have stood by her. And to the trolls? “Y’all are weird,” she says.

According to an interview in the U.K. Independent, Ingram was warned by Lucasfilm about racist comments that were made about Star Wars sequel stars Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega. “It was something that Lucasfilm actually got in front of and said, ‘This is a thing that, unfortunately, likely will happen. But we are here to help you; you can let us know when it happens,'” Ingram says.

