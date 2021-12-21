Star-studded murder mystery ‘Death on the Nile’ drops first trailer

20th Century Studios

The trailer for the star-studded murder mystery film Death on the Nile has been released.

The film, based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who also reprises his role as detective Hercule Poirot from 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

While on an Egyptian vacation aboard a luxury river steamer, Poirot finds himself at the center of a murder mystery where all the passengers could be suspects.

The ensemble cast includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. It also features embattled actor Armie Hammer, who shot the film before sexual assault allegations surfaced against him earlier this year. While Hammer denied the allegations, he was dropped by his agents and exited numerous TV and movie projects.

Death on the Nile was previously made into a 1978 film also featuring what was then an all-star cast.

Death on the Nile is from 20th Century Studios, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. The film hits theaters February 11.

