Stallone enters round 2 in ‘Rocky’ rights row with producer Irwin Winkler

Sylvester Stallone took to social media for round 2 in his bout against Irwin Winkler, the producer of the Rocky and Creed films.

On Sunday night, Stallone went off on Winkler, depicting him as a vampire in a now-deleted Instagram post quoted by Deadline: At issue is Winkler’s retaining the rights to the characters Stallone created and developing more set in the Rocky universe.

It was the second time in three weeks that the actor went public about the issue.

“After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY !” the trade quoted the now-deleted post, containing a slideshow of four pictures, including those depicting a planned spin-off centering on Dolph Lundgren‘s Ivan Drago.

“Presumed to be the most hated , untalented , decrepited [sic], Producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago ?” Sly wrote.

Stallone didn’t delete a Twitter post of Deadline’s Drago story, however. “I’d like to congratulate Irwin Winkler and family beating another wonderful character into the ground! # no shame,” Stallone wrote.

Two weeks ago, Stallone complained in, and then deleted, an Instagram post in which he griped, “After IRWIN controlling ROCKY for over 47 years, and now CREED, I really would like have at least a little WHAT’s LEFT of my RIGHTS back, before passing it on to ONLY YOUR CHILDREN – I believe That would be a FAIR gesture from this 93 year old gentleman.”

“This is a painful subject that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children,” he continued, “but it’s always great hearing from the loyal fans… Keep punching.”

