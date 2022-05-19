‘Squid Game’ creator reportedly developing satire show based on unexpected rise to fame

Netflix

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of Netflix’s global smash Squid Game, is reportedly taking a look at his “overnight” success with a satire show called The Best Show on the Planet.

The creator was penniless when he wrote the show about cash-strapped people chosen to play a series of life-or-death games, only to see the show become a smash years after he created it. His show earned praise from fans and from the likes of Oscar winner Steven Spielberg, who reportedly once said to Hwang, “I want to steal your brain.”

Deadline reports The Best Show on the Planet will be a “satirical comedy … based on his personal experience of being thrust into the limelight.”

Last year, Hwang told the trade, “I feel like I’ve been swept by the Niagara Falls over the course of the last six months and fallen off a cliff. To have such compliments from Steven Spielberg was completely beyond my imagination. I still can’t work out whether this is real or I’m daydreaming.”

