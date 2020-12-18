Spoiler alert: 'The Mandalorian' after-credits sets up a surprise fourth Disney+ 'Star Wars' show

Disney+

(NEW YORK) — The after-credits of the final chapter of this Mandalorian season contained one more surprise: the announcement of a previously un-announced fifth Star Wars TV series on Disney+.

Without divulging any secrets from the episode — and there are many — the chapter “The Rescue” contains an extra scene that sets up a series centering on fan favorite character Boba Fett.

Treading lightly here to preserve the surprises, we’ll say after the credits rolled, show creator Jon Favreau treats fans to the sight of Temuera Morrison’s recently resurrected Boba Fett returning to a location first seen on the big screen in Return of the Jedi, and with him is Ming-Na Wen’s master assassin Fennic Shand.

After the action unfolds, a title card reads: “The Book of Boba Fett Coming December 2021.”

Two weeks ago, Lucasfilm announced a limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, a Rogue One prequel show starring Diego Luna called Andor, and The Acolyte, a “mystery thriller” set long before the previous events in the Star Wars saga.

In a sadly ironic twist, the new announcement comes a day after the death of Jeremy Bullock, who played the bounty hunter in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

