‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ coming back to theaters in extended “More Fun Stuff Version”

Â©2021 CTMG. All Rights Reserved.

Sony is marking 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spidey films with a “fan cut” of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The new version, titled Spider-Man: No Way Home — The More Fun Stuff Version, containing added and extended scenes, hits theaters in the U.S. and Canada September 2. Other countries will be added soon, according to a post on the film’s official Twitter page.

The post features a snippet of the film’s three Spider-Men, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, all getting a kick out of introducing themselves as Ol’ Web Head, and is capped with their recreation of the famous “pointing Spidey” meme, along with the legend, “Who’s going?”

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, August 9 with screenings starting Friday, September 2. Domestically, Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina, is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time, and the sixth-highest-grossing title worldwide, with over $1.8 billion to date.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.