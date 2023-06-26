‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ reclaims top box office spot with $19.3 million; ‘The Flash’ stumbles

Â©2022 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse topped the domestic box office once again, grabbing an estimated $19.5 million in its fourth week of release. The animated sequel has generated $316 million in North America and $560 million globally to date.

Disney-Pixar’s animated adventure Elemental held onto second place with an estimated $18.5 million, bringing its North American tally to $65 million and $121 million worldwide.

The week’s biggest story, however, was The Flash, which fell to third place with just an estimated $15.3 million in its second week of release — a disastrous 72% drop in ticket sales.

The Jennifer Lawrence R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings bowed in fourth place, delivering an estimated $15 million at the domestic box office, to go along with $9.5 million overseas.

Rounding out the top five was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, earning an estimated $11.6 million. After three weeks the latest Transformers movie has earned $122.9 million at the domestic box office and $218 million worldwide.

Elsewhere, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City collected an estimated $9 million after expanding to wide release — a career-high for Anderson.

