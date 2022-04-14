“Sorry it took 27 years”: ‘The Kids in the Hall’ return for season 6

Amazon

Fans of the Canadian comedy troupe The Kids in the Hall had a long time to wait, but the boys are back for a long-anticipated season 6.

“Sorry it took 27 years,” cast member Scott Thompson posted on Twitter.

Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Thompson appear in a new NSFW trailer to the forthcoming series, bound for Amazon Prime.

The coming attraction begins with the troupe literally being exhumed from a mass grave, with a tombstone marking their old show’s final resting place since 1995. “Guys, I knew we should have cryogenically frozen our bodies!” McCulloch gripes.

“The curse is over and the Kids are back,” notes McKinney, playing a television exec in another scene.

“Who’s financing this time?” Foley asks, “The Devil again?

“Well, sort of,” McKinney intones. “Amazon.”

Foley, again in character, notes the execs are seeking, “a funny show, but one that’s free from targets, topical topics, alarming edginess or unsettling settings” — all of which are featured in the trailer.

The new season of The Kids in the Hall debuts May 13 on Amazon Prime.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

