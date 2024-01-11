Some thinking Oscars host is in John Mulaney’s future following Governors Awards

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Following Jo Koy‘s widely panned turn as host of the Golden Globes Sunday, some are seeing a high-profile gig in John Mulaney‘s future after he reportedly killed it Tuesday as the host of the Motion Picture Academy’s 14th Governors Awards.

The event wasn’t televised, but Mulaney delivered, according to video posted by the academy.

“As a boy, I would always watch the non-televised Governors Awards, even though they only started 14 years ago,” he said. “My family would gather around the turned-off TV … and I’d think, ‘Someday, that’s gonna be me.'”

However, the line of the night came regarding honorary Oscar recipient Angela Bassett, with Mulaney saying, “Here’s how great an actress Angela Bassett is: she got an Oscar nomination for a Marvel movie. That’s like getting a Pulitzer Prize for a Reddit comment.”

Incidentally, that comment made Oppenheimer‘s Robert Downey Jr. hide his face laughing.

Mel Brooks and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial editor Carol Littleton were also granted honorary Oscars. Additionally, the Sundance Institute’s Michelle Satter will be honored with The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

On the latter, Mulaney said previous winners of the award included “Frank Sinatra, Angelina Jolie and Tyler Perry, so it’s really unclear what this award means,” drawing more laughs.

