‘SNL’ says goodbye to Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney

Saturday Night Live closed out its 47th season this weekend by saying goodbye to cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney, who each got their own sendoff.

Saturday’s show opened with McKinnon reprising her alien abductee Ms. Rafferty, leaving Earth permanently aboard her abductors’ spaceship.

“Well, Earth. I love you, thanks for letting me stay awhile,” McKinnon’s Rafferty said, fighting tears, before delivering the sketch comedy show’s familiar opening line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

During the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, Davidson, who announced his departure ahead of the finale, delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude to the show, particularly to executive producer Lorne Michaels.

“I appreciate Saturday Night Live always having my back,” he said. “Thank you, Lorne, for never giving up on me or judging me, even when everyone else was, and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home, with memories that will last a lifetime. So thank you, guys.”

In another “Weekend Update” skit, Bryant and Bowen Yang reprised their flamboyant ‘trend forecasters’ characters, which ended with Bryant announcing that “My best guys kissing me” is in, after which Yang and Update co-anchor Michael Che gave her a kiss and a shout-out, along with a bouquet of flowers.

Mooney’s sendoff was a bit more subtle. A 9 to 5 parody, also featuring SNL alum Fred Armisen, saw their characters jumping out of the window of an office building.

Russian Doll star Natasha Leone hosted, along with musical guest Japanese Breakfast.







