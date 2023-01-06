Snap twice: Netflix renews ‘Wednesday’ for a second season

Netflix

Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams is getting a sophomore year at Nevermore Academy.

In what might be the biggest “no-brainer” move of the new year, Netflix announced it has renewed its smash hit Wednesday for a second season.

In a season 1 recap video Tweet from the streaming service, Netflix promised: “More torture is coming. Lucky you.”

The Tim Burton-directed show’s creators/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar tell Netflix’s Tudum.com, “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” expressing that they are “thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two.”

The pair added, “We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

Netflix also recapped some of Wednesday‘s record-shattering feats after its launch in November 2022, including its ranking as #2 on the streamer’s Most Popular English language TV list. More than 1.2 billion hours of the show were viewed in its first 28 days, joining only Squid Game and Stranger Things‘ fourth season in passing the billion-hour club so quickly.

The show, which also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Gwendoline Christie, also broke Netflix’s record for the most hours viewed for an English language TV series in a week two times, and the company estimates more than 182 million households have pressed “play” on Wednesday worldwide.

