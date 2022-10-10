‘Smile’ repeats at #1 with $17.6 million weekend

Paramount Pictures

It was another week at the top for Smile, which earned an estimated $17.6 million. That brings its two-week domestic total to a little over $40 million. Worldwide, the horror film has collected $49.9 million.

Lyle Lyle Crocodile opened in second place with an estimated $11.5 million. The family film, featuring Shawn Mendes as the voice of the titular CGI reptile, fell short of expectations.

Filmmaker David O. Russell‘s star-studded comedy Amsterdam had an even more disappointing opening weekend, generating an estimated $6.5 million — about eight percent of the reported $80 million it cost to make — finishing third. The film, starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro, had an equally dismal showing overseas, where it earned an estimated $10 million.

The Woman King grabbed fourth place, delivering an estimated $5.3 million and bringing its four-week tally to $54.1 million.

Rounding out the top five was Don’t Worry Darling, with an estimated $3.4 million haul in its third week of release. Its North American total gross now stands at $38 million.

