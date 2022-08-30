Sly Stallone responds to estranged wife Jennifer Flavin’s divorce filing

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone is denying that he tried to dissipate his assets before his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, filed for divorce.

In court documents from Palm Beach County, Florida, obtained by People, the 76-year-old Rocky star’s attorneys denied her accusations he was doing that, insisting he “has not engaged” in “the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets.”

Sly apparently had no issues with some of his 54-year-old estranged wife’s other requests, but reportedly did object to her request to have “exclusive” use of their Palm Beach home.

Stallone also agreed to the model and entrepreneur’s dropping of his surname from hers, calling their marriage “irretrievably broken.”

And evidently his new dog had nothing to do with it. TMZ asked Sly about the rumor that a rottweiler called Dwight led to the bust-up: While he agreed she wasn’t happy with him buying the dog, Stallone explained, “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.”

Further, he told the gossip site, “We just went in different directions,” adding, “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.