Sleep with ‘Bridgerton’ hunk Jonathan Bailey, thanks to new Calm “Sleep Story”

For Bridgerton fans who’d like nothing more than to sleep with star Jonathan Bailey, there’s now an app for that.

The actor, who plays dashing, romantic Anthony Bridgerton on the hit series, has voiced a Sleep Story for the wellness app Calm.

British actor Bailey’s dulcet tones can be heard on “Love Letter from an Englishman.” Set to snooze-inducing violin music, it’s the calming tale of “The captain of the HMS Dreamscape, who sets sail across tropical waters in the 1800s in search of a rare and beautiful flower for his beloved.”

The Bridgerton actor is following in the footsteps of last season’s stud Regé-Jean Page, who also voiced a Sleep Story for the app.

“I’ve listened to many Sleep Stories over the years narrated by an eclectic mix of super talented readers, so it’s an honour to release my own,” Bailey said in a statement. “I hope people cosily doze off as they set sail with me…”

He adds, “I know how hard it can be to silence your mind at night. I hope my sleep story…will take people on a soothing romantic journey into a deep energizing slumber.”

