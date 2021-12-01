Simone Biles named one of the People of the Year, ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ remake, and more

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Record breaking gymnast Simone Biles is one of the People of the Year! The seven-time Olympic medal winner joins Dolly Parton, Sandra Oh from Grey’s Anatomy, and National Teacher of the Year Juliana Urtubey, on the list of People Magazine’s 2021 People Of the Year

At the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, Simone withdrew from several events. citing mental health issues. She still won a silver medal and a bronze medal. “Now [people] view me as human, which makes me so happy,” she tells People. “I fought hard. I survived. I’m proud of myself.”

In the other news, there will be a remake of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson. Deadline reports that Calmatic, who recently wrapped production directing the House Party reboot, will direct. Kenya Barris is producing and co-writing the script.

Finally, Gabrielle Union is joining the cast of the live reenactment of the 80s sitcom, The Facts of Life, according to Variety. Gabrielle will play Tootie, originally portrayed by Kim Fields. The Facts of Life live will air with a live reenactment of Diff’rent Strokes.

As previous reported, Kevin Hart will star as Gary Coleman‘s character, Arnold Drummond, and Damon Wayans will play his brother Willis, originally portrayed by Todd Bridges. Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes will air live Tuesday, December 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

