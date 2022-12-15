Showtime gives early season 3 renewal to ‘Yellowjackets’

SHOWTIME/Kailey Schwerman

Its sophomore season won’t kick off until Friday, March 24, on streaming and on demand, but Showtime has granted its acclaimed, time-spanning drama Yellowjackets a junior year.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, president/CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, enthused, “With Yellowjackets‘ runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now.”

The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later as the survivors are adults.

Yellowjackets was nominated for seven Emmys for its first season, including Outstanding Lead Actress and Supporting Actress in a drama for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci, respectively, as well as Best Drama Series.

What’s more, its first season, which has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, averaged over 5 million weekly viewers across platforms and became the second-most streamed series in Showtime’s history.

Yellowjackets‘ second season will debut on the network — in nonstreaming form — on March 26.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.