“Shocked and stunned” and “still triggered” Amy Schumer unpacks Oscars slap

One of Sunday night’s Oscars hosts, Amy Schumer, has broken her silence about the so-called “slap heard ’round the world.”

“Still triggered and traumatized,” she said on Instagram. “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing.”

Schumer continued, “So much pain in @willsmith.”

The stand-up and actress added, “I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

In case you’ve been under a rock for the past 48 hours, Will Smith stormed the stage, slapped, and then cursed Chris Rock after he took a swipe at Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, likening her close-cropped hair to Demi Moore‘s Navy SEAL bald cut in G.I. Jane. Pinkett-Smith shaved her head because she suffers from hair loss as a result of alopecia.

After the incident, Smith tearfully collected his Best Actor trophy for King Richard.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Monday it “condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show.” The organization further announced it has “officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

