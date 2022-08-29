Shia LaBeouf talks about hitting “rock bottom” on Jon Bernthal’s ‘Real Ones’ interview show

ABC

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Shia LaBeouf sat down with actor Jon Bernthal for a two-hour interview on the latter’s Patreon-funded program Real Ones, and the Fury co-stars got real about Shia’s life, career and life in recovery.

LaBeouf didn’t mention ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs by name but said plainly, “I hurt that woman.”

“And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman,” LaBeouf said as a “pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”

Although he’d had run-ins with the law before, the accusations from Twigs — that he was verbally, psychologically and physically abusive — rocked him, Shia explained. He called it “rock bottom.”

“When [the accusations] landed, I forgot how to breathe,” the actor admitted. “I went and loaded up a gun and sat on my table. I was gonna kill myself.”

Just at that moment, Shia said to Bernthal, “I wound up getting email from certain dudes who, like you, were still involved in my life even when it got ugly…One of these was Sean Penn. Sean’s like, ‘You need to call Brolin,'” he said of Josh Brolin, who overcame his own battles with alcohol.

He got on a Zoom call with Brolin and other “dudes” in recovery, and one of those men helped Shia accept Alcoholics Anonymous.

LaBeouf explained he went to Utah for a recovery program in 2020. “In that 90 days I made a list of all these that people I hurt…,” he said. “I came out, and I hit the ground running…Trying to right these wrongs.”

According to an email he recently shared with Variety, LaBeouf has been sober for going on two years.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

