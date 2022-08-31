Shia LaBeouf joins Coppola’s star-studded ‘Megalopolis’

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It appears that Shia LaBeouf may be primed for a comeback, as legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola reportedly tapped him for the star-studded epic Megalopolis.

Variety reports the Peanut Butter Falcon star, who recently made headlines by rebutting Olivia Wilde‘s accusations she “fired” him from her new movie Don’t Worry Darling, has landed a leading role in the movie.

Written decades ago by the Godfather icon himself, Coppola has assembled an all-star cast for Megalopolis, including Oscar nominees Adam Driver and Laurence Fishburne, and Academy Award winners Forest Whitaker and Jon Voight, along with Fast and Furious series and Game of Thrones alumna Nathalie Emmanuel.

Five-time Oscar winner Coppola is financing the reportedly $120 million passion project himself. While the exact plot is a secret, it has been described as an “epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicting interests,” centering on the goal of creating of an ideal society.

LaBeouf hasn’t appeared in a Hollywood project since he was sued in 2020 for physically and emotionally abusing ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. The actor has since undergone rehab and became a practicing Roman Catholic, which he began studying to play the lead role in Abel Ferrara‘s film Padre Pio, which will debut at the Venice Film Festival.

