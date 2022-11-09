“She’s missed”: Jenny Ortega speaks on Neve Campbell following ‘Scream 6’ salary exit

Paramount Pictures/Spyglass Media Group

Jenny Ortega is apparently having a blast on the sixth Scream movie after making her franchise debut in the fifth installment as Tara Carpenter.

But the newly-minted Scream queen tells Entertainment Tonight that one former co-star’s absence is being felt.

As reported, Neve Campbell refused to return for Scream 6 over a salary dispute. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise,” she said at the time.

Ortega relayed she couldn’t speak to how the franchise would handle Campbell’s Sidney Prescott “because it’s not necessarily my character.” She added, “But I will say there’s so much going on in this next one, that it’s so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you’re gonna be distracted almost.”

The actress, who stars in Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family-based Wednesday, offered, “…there’s references to Sidney, of course. You know, it’s nice because there’s still a protectiveness in the script and that’s something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her and we want the best for her. She’s missed and thought of.”

Ortega also said returning Scream 4 star Hayden Panettiere is a “sweetheart” and called herself “lucky” for getting the chance to experience the “family” vibe directors Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] bring to the film.

“…[W]hen you’re on a job like that, they’re the most fun sets that I’m on,” she said. “It’s working with your friends. It’s the best possible scenario.”

Set in New York City this time around, Scream 6 hits theaters March 10, 2023.

