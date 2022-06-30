Sherri Shepherd reveals she’s been celibate for over four years

ABC/Lou Rocco

As Sherri Shepherd prepares to launch her TV talk show later this year, she’s opening up about her personal life and revealed she’s been celibate for 4 1/2 years.

The 55-year-old comedian made the revelation this week during an appearance on The View on location in The Bahamas.

Sherri humorously blamed her 17-year-old son, Jeffrey, for her empty sex life, joking, “I don’t have a man ‘cause you running them away.”

Shepherd, who has been married twice, spilled some NSFW details about how she spends her sexy time now that she’s single.

Sherri added she has been on all the dating sites and has been ghosted three times, asking, “Why do men ghost me?” The Emmy winner was excited to meet a doctor, but complained he did not have any free time “cause he was always delivering babies.” However, she joked he does provide some benefits.

“It didn’t work out, but I get free pap smears and free breast exams,” she said with a laugh.

Her self-titled talk show, simply named Sherri, debuts September 12, and she promises a good time for all the viewers. “I want you to escape for that 50 minutes it’s on,” Shepherd says. “It’s just gonna be crazy and fun.”

