Sharon Stone to play Kaley Cuoco’s mom in season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco‘s Emmy-nominated series The Flight Attendant has added an Oscar nominee to its cast: Sharon Stone.

For the HBO Max show’s second season, Stone has been cast in a recurring role as Lisa Bowden, the estranged mom to Cuoco’s previously boozy title character, Cassie.

Season one started with Cassie waking up next to a dead man following a bender, and centered on her attempts to solve his murder and exonerate herself.

According to the streaming service, season two centers on Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.”

The show’s cast also includes Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz and Rosie Perez; recurring guest stars included T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall, who will return.

Also joining Stone in season two will be new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, while Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo join the sophomore season as recurring characters.

Filming of the second season is underway in Los Angeles; Berlin, Germany; and Reykjavik, Iceland.

