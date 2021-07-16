‘Sex and the City’ sequel series has already spawned a viral fashion Instagram page

Sarah Jessica Parker on set — Gotham/GC Images

The cameras just started rolling in New York City on the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…, but the fashions worn by its cast members on and off the set have already spawned a viral Instagram page called @AndJustLikeThatCloset.

The brainchild of a 23-year-old fashion student from Ukraine named Victoria Bazalinchuk, the feed focuses on the fashions the cast members are seen wearing, and adds information about where to buy those same looks.

And just like that, the page has started getting noticed by the show’s stars.

“The first to notice my account was Sarah Jessica Parker,” Bazalinchuk tells the New York Post. Parker, of course, plays the series’ fashion icon, Carrie Bradshaw.

“She watched my stories and replied to one of them. Then Willie Garson reposted my post, as well as Nicole Ari Parker, who also followed me,” Bazalinchuk added. “All of them, including Kristin Davis, occasionally watch my stories.”

The popularity of the fashion in the original Sex and the City — which put the words “Jimmy Choo” into the mouths of millions — inspired the sharp-eyed student.

“I knew there is a rush around SATC fashion, and this time I didn’t want to make people wait because by the time the show airs, most of the clothes will be sold out, and I know how upsetting that might be,” Bazalinchuk tells the paper.

“Knowing [a] brand’s DNA and having basic knowledge in fashion helps a lot, and some brands have reached out to me with the products they sent to the costume design team,” she explains.

She explains that her nearly 18-thousand-and-growing followers are also sharing information, and act as detectives to deconstruct the clothing if she draws a blank.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.