‘Sex and the City﻿’ author Candace Bushnell “really startled” about HBO Max’s follow-up ﻿’And Just Like That…’

Candace Bushnell is sharing how she really feels about And Just Like That….

In an interview with The New Yorker, the author, who wrote the column that inspired the original series Sex and the City, revealed that she was “really startled by a lot of the decisions made in the reboot.”

“You know, it’s a television product, done with [And Just Like That creator] Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker, who have both worked with HBO a lot in the past,” Bushnell said. “HBO decided to put this franchise back into their hands for a variety of reasons, and this is what they came up with.”

Bushnell added, “I mean, Carrie Bradshaw ended up being a quirky woman who married a really rich guy. And that’s not my story, or any of my friends’ stories. But TV has its own logic.”

And Just Like That… recently finished its first season on HBO Max and has yet to be renewed for season two.

The reimagined series brought back Parker as Carrie, as well as Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristin Davis as Charlotte. Noticeably missing was Kim Cattrall’s Samantha. While her character has been kept alive on-screen via text messages, it’s not likely she’ll appear on-screen in the flesh.

Aside from Cattrall making it clear she has no interest in returning to the franchise after turning down a third movie, SJP recently told Variety she wouldn’t be okay with her return.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” she said.

