Seth Meyers reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis

NBC/Lloyd Bishop

Just a day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon told fans that he tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas break, his fellow NBC late-night funnyman Seth Meyers says he’s positive too.

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!),” the Late Night host posted to his 4.9 million Twitter followers. “[T]he good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!).”

Seth added that Late Night will be cancelling the rest of the shows this week — and intimated that the program won’t be taping anytime soon at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City.

“Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!” Meyers joked.

Incidentally, 30 Rock is the same location where Fallon’s Tonight Show tapes, as well as Saturday Night Live, which recently saw its Christmas episode in December starring Paul Rudd severely reworked due to an outbreak of COVID cases there.

Rudd and a handful of stars, including SNL‘s Michael Che and Kenan Thompson, introduced various sketches that were taped earlier in that week, as well as their favorite archival holiday skits from the show.

There was no audience allowed at the taping, although Tina Fey and Tom Hanks also appeared in person, with Fey standing in for Colin Jost in a stripped-down version of the “Weekend Update” segment.

