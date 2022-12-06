Selena Gomez teases new music, “I’m ready to have some fun”

Selena Gomez is working on some new tunes.

The pop star stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night and when discussing the success of her latest single “My Mind & Me,” host Jimmy Fallon asked, “Does this mean there’s going to be more music?”

“That’s accurate,” Selena admitted. “I’m so used to writing sad girl songs because I’m good at that, but I’m ready to have some fun, and I think people are going to like it.”

Music isn’t the only thing new on the way. The 30-year-old actress revealed that her hit Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, will start filming season three in January.

During her time on the late night talk show, Selena also dished on meeting Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards earlier this year and gushed, “She grabbed my hand. She kissed my hand. I was like, ‘Oh my god!'”

“It was such a surreal moment, honestly. You can only dream of, you know, meeting her or working with her,” she said.

The former Disney channel star even talked about naming her kidney after comedian and actor Fred Armisen.

“Right so, I got a kidney transplant a couple of years ago and as a way of coping, I thought I would name it. It’s weird, I know, but I did. And I named it after Fred Armisen,” she said before explaining she chose Fred because “I love Portlandia and I love everything he does.”

And if you’re wondering if Fred knows, he does. “Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited,” Selena revealed.