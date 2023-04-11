See Yara Shahidi, Jude Law in official trailer for Disney+’s ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Disney+

The official trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy is here.

The trailer for the upcoming live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated film features characters from the classic tale that we all know and love, including Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), Tiger Lily (Alyssa Wapanatâhk), Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) and Captain Hook (Jude Law).

Just like the original movie, fans are introduced to Wendy Darling in the trailer after she’s awakened from her sleep when Tinker Bell and Peter Pan appear in the room that she shares with her brothers John and Michael Darling, played by Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe, respectively.

According to a synopsis of the upcoming film, Wendy and her brothers travel with Peter and Tinker Bell to the magical world of Neverland. There, they encounter the evil pirate Captain Hook.

The upcoming film is directed by The Green Knight and Pete’s Dragon‘s David Lowery.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be available for streaming on April 28, 2023, on Disney+.

