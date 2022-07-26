See Kevin Hart make the most of his ‘Me Time’ with Mark Wahlberg in new Netflix comedy

Netflix/Saeed Adyani

Kevin Hart plays a devoted stay-at-home dad who gets a week away from the kids, thanks to his wife (Regina Hall), in the trailer to the new Netflix comedy Me Time.

The free week comes at the perfect time, when his over-the-top childhood friend, played by Mark Wahlberg, decides to go all out to celebrate his 44th birthday.

The birthday boy is quick to take the fish out of the water: He’s shown taking a hesitant Hart to a nude beach, camping in the desert — in which Hart’s character gets tackled by a mama mountain lion — and going wing-suit diving, the latter mostly accidentally.

The comedy hits Netflix on August 26.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

