See dinosaurs stalk Olympics stars in TV spot for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

If you thought competing in the Winter Games was a lot of pressure, imagine if you had rogue dinosaurs on your tail.

That’s the gist of a new spot for Jurassic Word: Dominion, which just debuted.

In the two-minute ad, snowboarder Shaun White, downhill skier Mikaela Shiffrin and figure-skater Nathan Chen are getting in some practice, only to encounter a massive brachiosaurus and other dinos.

Thankfully, White and Chen encounter herbivores — but Shriffrin finds herself face to face with a velociraptor, which she tries to keep at bay like Chris Pratt‘s character did in Jurassic World.

However, when a T-Rex breaks through the wintry woods, both the raptor and the skier wisely flee.

Jurassic World: Dominion, which again stars Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, also features original Jurassic series stars Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and BD Wong.

